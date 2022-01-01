Brewery District bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Brewery District
More about Law Bird
Law Bird
740 S High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)
|$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
|TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)
|$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
|FOUR SINGLES (w)
|$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
More about Smoked on High BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
|1/4 Slab Ribs
|$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
|Cole Slaw
|$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
More about The Daily Growler
The Daily Growler
702 S High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Barley's : Blood Thirst Blood Orange Wheat
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.00%
TDGSKU: 001540
|Green Flash : Palate Wrecker Imperial IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 9.50%
TDGSKU: 000039
|Taft's : For Our People Hazy Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.20%
TDGSKU: 003737