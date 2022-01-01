Brewery District bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Brewery District

Law Bird image

 

Law Bird

740 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
FOUR SINGLES (w)$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
More about Law Bird
Smoked on High BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
1/4 Slab Ribs$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
Cole Slaw$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
More about Smoked on High BBQ
The Daily Growler image

 

The Daily Growler

702 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barley's : Blood Thirst Blood Orange Wheat
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.00%
TDGSKU: 001540
Green Flash : Palate Wrecker Imperial IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 9.50%
TDGSKU: 000039
Taft's : For Our People Hazy Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.20%
TDGSKU: 003737
More about The Daily Growler
