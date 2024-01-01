Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Ceviche
Concord restaurants that serve ceviche
SMOOTHIES
Adelita
1200 Main street, Concord
Avg 4.6
(1592 reviews)
Shrimp Ceviche
$18.00
More about Adelita
Karma - Concord
105 Thoreau Street, Concord
No reviews yet
🔥🐬 Salmon Ceviche (must try)
$18.00
Citrus-marinated salmon, shisho, avocado, cucumber & mango. Topped w/ jalapeño & tomatoes
More about Karma - Concord
