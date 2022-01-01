Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Concord
/
Concord
/
Gnocchi
Concord restaurants that serve gnocchi
FRENCH FRIES
Woods Hill Table
24 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
Avg 4.4
(2742 reviews)
Potato Gnocchi
$30.00
More about Woods Hill Table
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Walden Italian Kitchen
92 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
Avg 4
(220 reviews)
Potato Gnocchi
$13.95
More about Walden Italian Kitchen
