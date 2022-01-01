Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Concord

Go
Concord restaurants
Toast

Concord restaurants that serve hummus

Saltbox Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Saltbox Kitchen

84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord

Avg 4.2 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon-Garlic Hummus (8 oz)$6.00
House-made hummus with roasted garlic and lemon.
More about Saltbox Kitchen
Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen

73 Thoreau St, Concord

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
42. Hummus Sandwich$9.99
Hummus, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber and Chipotle Sauce on Whole Wheat Bread.
W8- Hummus & Red Pepper Wrap$9.99
Roasted Red Pepper, Hummus, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Tomato and Arugula on White Wrap
More about Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Concord

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Gnocchi

Quesadillas

Steak Burritos

Turkey Wraps

Cupcakes

Map

More near Concord to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston