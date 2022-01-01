Hummus in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve hummus
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Saltbox Kitchen
84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord
|Lemon-Garlic Hummus (8 oz)
|$6.00
House-made hummus with roasted garlic and lemon.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen
73 Thoreau St, Concord
|42. Hummus Sandwich
|$9.99
Hummus, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber and Chipotle Sauce on Whole Wheat Bread.
|W8- Hummus & Red Pepper Wrap
|$9.99
Roasted Red Pepper, Hummus, Cucumber, Onion, Feta, Tomato and Arugula on White Wrap