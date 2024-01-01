Thai salad in Concord
Concord Provision & Country Kitchen
73 Thoreau St, Concord
|G16 - Thai Salad
|$10.99
Mix Green, Fire Roasted Corn, Onion and Poblano pepper, Cucumber, Carrots, Red Pepper with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce.
|G15- Thai Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Mix Green, Fire Roasted Corn, Onion and Poblano pepper, Cucumber, Carrots, Grilled Chicken Breast , Red Pepper with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce.