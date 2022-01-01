Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve garlic bread

Wicked Slice image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice

3466 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Garlic Bread$8.99
Gorgonzola Garlic Bread$7.99
Garlic Bread$5.99
More about Wicked Slice
Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread LRG$6.50
More about Dimitri's

