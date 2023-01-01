Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Crown Point
/
Crown Point
/
Prime Ribs
Crown Point restaurants that serve prime ribs
Pappas Restaurant
1130 Main Street, Crown Point
No reviews yet
16oz Prime Rib
$26.99
Slow roasted USDA Choice Prime Rib cooked to your preference.
More about Pappas Restaurant
Square Roots - 108 N Main Street
108 N. Main Street, Crown Point
No reviews yet
Final Meal Prime Rib
$18.00
More about Square Roots - 108 N Main Street
