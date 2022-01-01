Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve mac and cheese

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mac and Cheese$4.00
A side portion of mac & cheese.
Kids Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with Prairie Pure butterkase and gouda cheese sauce then topped with butter toasted breadcrumbs.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese$15.99
Kids Mac N' Cheese$4.99
Side Mac n' Cheese$4.95
More about The Cottage Pub
PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-n-Cheese (Full Pan)$76.50
cavatappi baked with roasted red peppers and our Monterey jack, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Mac-N-Cheese$13.25
cavatappi baked with roasted red peppers and our Monterey jack, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

