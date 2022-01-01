Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve short ribs

Vine & Plate image

 

Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib Panini$17.00
Fig jam, gruyère, and fontina cheese, pickled red onion, mayo, and arugula, on sourdough bread
More about Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Stroggi$16.00
Seared and super slow cabernet braised short rib, sautéed lions mane and oyster mushrooms from our homies at “From Spore to More” traditional stroganoff style, over garlic butter egg noodles. Comes with soup or salad.
More about Cafe Olympic

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Mostaccioli

Chicken Noodles

Avocado Toast

Quesadillas

Belgian Waffles

Omelettes

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (992 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston