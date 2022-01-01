Short ribs in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Braised Short Rib Panini
|$17.00
Fig jam, gruyère, and fontina cheese, pickled red onion, mayo, and arugula, on sourdough bread
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Short Rib Stroggi
|$16.00
Seared and super slow cabernet braised short rib, sautéed lions mane and oyster mushrooms from our homies at “From Spore to More” traditional stroganoff style, over garlic butter egg noodles. Comes with soup or salad.