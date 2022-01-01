Danbury bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Danbury
More about Mothership on Main
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership on Main
331 Main St, Danbury
|Popular items
|Hot to Trot Skillet
|$10.00
Seasonal roasted veg, black beans, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, pepperjack cheese, and choice of one:
House-smoked bacon, House made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham
or vegan option: omit egg and cheese, and add marinated tofu
|MoM Burrito
|$10.00
Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin
with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta
More about OC Organic Kitchen
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Tomato Basil Mozzarella
|$11.00
Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.00
Homestyle organic chicken noodle soup (chicken raised without antibiotics)
|Lean Pesto Turkey
|$12.00
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.