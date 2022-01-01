Danbury bakeries you'll love

Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership on Main

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot to Trot Skillet$10.00
Seasonal roasted veg, black beans, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, pepperjack cheese, and choice of one:
House-smoked bacon, House made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham
or vegan option: omit egg and cheese, and add marinated tofu
MoM Burrito$10.00
Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes 
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.50
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin
with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta
More about Mothership on Main
OC Organic Kitchen image

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Basil Mozzarella$11.00
Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.00
Homestyle organic chicken noodle soup (chicken raised without antibiotics)
Lean Pesto Turkey$12.00
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
More about OC Organic Kitchen
La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury image

 

La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury

141 White Street, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury

