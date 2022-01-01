Nachos in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve nachos
Regional Hospice CT
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
|Nachos
|$7.00
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, pico de gallo, pickled jalepenos and black olives.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Widow Browns Cafe
128 Federal Rd, Danbury
|Texas Nachos
|$12.00
Nachos With Chili
|Nachos
|$10.00
Jack and cheddar cheese, over corn tortilla chips with diced tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and salsa
Add chili: 2.00
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos
|$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT Cheddar, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
|Vegan "Impossible" Nachos
|$19.00
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Plant-Based Ground “Beef”, Baby Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cue Restaurant
2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury
|The Cue Nachos
|$13.00
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
T.K.'s American Cafe
255 White S, Danbury
|Personal Nachos
|$7.99
|Personal Super (w/ Chili) Nachos
|$9.99
|Medium Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.