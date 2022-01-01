Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve nachos

Regional Hospice CT image

 

Regional Hospice CT

30 Milestone Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$7.00
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, pico de gallo, pickled jalepenos and black olives.
More about Regional Hospice CT
Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Nachos$12.00
Nachos With Chili
Nachos$10.00
Jack and cheddar cheese, over corn tortilla chips with diced tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and salsa
Add chili: 2.00
More about Widow Browns Cafe
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT Cheddar, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
Vegan "Impossible" Nachos$19.00
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Plant-Based Ground “Beef”, Baby Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
The Cue Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cue Restaurant

2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
Takeout
The Cue Nachos$13.00
More about The Cue Restaurant
T.K.'s American Cafe image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

T.K.'s American Cafe

255 White S, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (1423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Personal Nachos$7.99
Personal Super (w/ Chili) Nachos$9.99
Medium Buffalo Chicken Nachos$12.99
More about T.K.'s American Cafe
Puerto Vallarta Danbury image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Danbury

98 Newtown Road, Danbury

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Nachos$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Puerto Vallarta Danbury
Eat Justice - Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$10.00
More about Mariposa

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Lobsters

Croissants

Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pork Chops

Steak Frites

Tiramisu

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston