Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Danbury Latin American restaurants
you'll love
/
Danbury
/
Latin American
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Danbury
Mariposa
56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Popular items
Chicken Empanada
$5.00
sofrito braised chicken
Guac + Chips
$7.00
house guac, tortilla chips
Churros
$8.00
cinnamon-sugar latin donuts, dulce de leche
More about Mariposa
Minas Carne
36 Osborne Street, Danbury
No reviews yet
More about Minas Carne
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Danbury
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
More near Danbury to explore
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston