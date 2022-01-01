Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve pies

Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
More about Widow Browns Cafe
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pie Pizza$15.00
pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, red sauce and parmesan cheese
Veggie Pie$15.00
mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onion, fresh tomato, mozzarella and ricotta
Sausage Pie Pizza$15.00
crumbled sausage, red onion, fresh basil, red sauce, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese
More about Prime Pub
Item pic

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Apple Pie$6.00
Lg Peach Raspberry Pie$18.00
Sm Pumpkin Pie$6.00
More about OC Organic Kitchen
Eat Justice - Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding Pie$7.00
More about Mariposa

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Baked Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Avocado Toast

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pork Chops

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston