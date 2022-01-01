Pies in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve pies
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Widow Browns Cafe
128 Federal Rd, Danbury
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.00
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Pepperoni Pie Pizza
|$15.00
pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, red sauce and parmesan cheese
|Veggie Pie
|$15.00
mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onion, fresh tomato, mozzarella and ricotta
|Sausage Pie Pizza
|$15.00
crumbled sausage, red onion, fresh basil, red sauce, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Sm Apple Pie
|$6.00
|Lg Peach Raspberry Pie
|$18.00
|Sm Pumpkin Pie
|$6.00