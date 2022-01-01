Chicken marsala in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve chicken marsala
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Chicken Marsala
|$20.75
thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with Campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce.
