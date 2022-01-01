Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Provence Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Provence Pizza

345 Railroad ave B, Danville

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margarita Pizza$16.00
More about Provence Pizza
Main pic

 

Locanda Ravello - 172 E Prospect Ave

172 E Prospect Ave, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Margherita$19.95
Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato & Fresh Basil
More about Locanda Ravello - 172 E Prospect Ave

