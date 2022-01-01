Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve burritos

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita BURRITO$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled w/Grilled Bell peppers, Onions, Rice, Beans of your choice, Cheese and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (Enchilada sauce).
Cali BURRITO$16.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/ French Fries, Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Guac, Sour Cream, Beans, Rice and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce)
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean Burrito$4.25
Happy Shrimp Burrito$18.00
Grilled Shrimp, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Shredded Chicken Burrito$5.50
Meat only.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trinity Breakfast Burrito$12.95
pork belly, sausage, brisket beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, tomato, cilantro, potatoes, salsa roja —
On side: pickled red onion, jalapeños, chipotle crème
More about Hazy Barbecue
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese & Bean Burrito$8.00
beans, cheese, flour tortillas, orange slices, gummy bears, choice of protein
Burrito Bowl$21.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
More about Cocina Hermanas
Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$18.00
carnitas, romaine, corn, black beans, pico, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, crispy tortilla strips, spicy ranch
More about Danville Brewing Company

