Burritos in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve burritos
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|Fajita BURRITO
|$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled w/Grilled Bell peppers, Onions, Rice, Beans of your choice, Cheese and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (Enchilada sauce).
|Cali BURRITO
|$16.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/ French Fries, Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Guac, Sour Cream, Beans, Rice and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce)
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Bean Burrito
|$4.25
|Happy Shrimp Burrito
|$18.00
Grilled Shrimp, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.
(whole beans or black beans available upon request)
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$5.50
Meat only.
More about Hazy Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Trinity Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
pork belly, sausage, brisket beans, scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, tomato, cilantro, potatoes, salsa roja —
On side: pickled red onion, jalapeños, chipotle crème
More about Cocina Hermanas
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Kids Cheese & Bean Burrito
|$8.00
beans, cheese, flour tortillas, orange slices, gummy bears, choice of protein
|Burrito Bowl
|$21.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00