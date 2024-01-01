Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Caprese Salad
Darien restaurants that serve caprese salad
PIZZA
Nino's
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien
Avg 4.6
(121 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$13.00
More about Nino's
Antonio's Italian Bistro
971 Boston Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$17.00
Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic
More about Antonio's Italian Bistro
