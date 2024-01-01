Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Darien

Go
Darien restaurants
Toast

Darien restaurants that serve caprese salad

Nino's image

PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$13.00
More about Nino's
Banner pic

 

Antonio's Italian Bistro

971 Boston Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$17.00
Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic
More about Antonio's Italian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Darien

Edamame

Rice Bowls

Penne

Chicken Marsala

Carne Asada

Tuna Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Darien to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2422 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1229 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston