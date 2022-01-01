Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Darien

Darien restaurants
Darien restaurants that serve pappardelle

Quattro Pazzi Darien

171 Post Road, Darien

Takeout
Pappardelle w\\ Mushrooms$25.00
Sun dried tomato, gorgonzola cream sauce, white truffle oil
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
PIZZA

Nino's

390 Boston Post Rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
More about Nino's

