Pappardelle in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Pappardelle
Darien restaurants that serve pappardelle
Quattro Pazzi Darien
171 Post Road, Darien
No reviews yet
Pappardelle w\\ Mushrooms
$25.00
Sun dried tomato, gorgonzola cream sauce, white truffle oil
More about Quattro Pazzi Darien
PIZZA
Nino's
390 Boston Post Rd, Darien
Avg 4.6
(121 reviews)
Pappardelle Bolognese
$18.00
More about Nino's
