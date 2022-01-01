Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Darien
/
Darien
/
Croissants
Darien restaurants that serve croissants
NEAT Coffee
20 Grove Street, Darien
Avg 4.2
(276 reviews)
FWS Plain Croissant
$4.95
More about NEAT Coffee
Aux Delices - Darien
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
No reviews yet
Croissant - Plain
$3.39
Croissant - Chocolate
$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Darien
Browse other tasty dishes in Darien
Garlic Bread
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chai Lattes
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Tuna Salad
More near Darien to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston