Turkey clubs in Darien

#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey image

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey$11.49
Roasted turkey and swiss, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on light multigrain bread.
#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
More about Aux Delices
The Middlesex Club image

 

The Middlesex Club

20 Echo Drive North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hat Trick Turkey Club$10.99
Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce and tomato & mayo
Classic Turkey Club$9.85
Turkey w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon on white toast
More about The Middlesex Club
The Goose image

 

The Goose

972 Post Road, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Turkey Club$17.00
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato - Dijonnaise - 7 Grain Toast
More about The Goose

