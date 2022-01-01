Turkey clubs in Darien
Darien restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey
|$11.49
Roasted turkey and swiss, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on light multigrain bread.
|#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado
|$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
The Middlesex Club
20 Echo Drive North, Darien
|Hat Trick Turkey Club
|$10.99
Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce and tomato & mayo
|Classic Turkey Club
|$9.85
Turkey w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon on white toast