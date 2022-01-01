Italian subs in Dayton
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Italian Sub
|$12.56
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and our house made dressing served on a toasted hoagie bun
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside
|Riverside Italian Gondola Sub
|$9.00
Fresh sliced Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Provolone Cheese topped with Italian Dressing and served on an 8" Fresh Bolillo Bun; request Hot or Cold. Served with your choice of Mikesells Chips.
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
|Italian Sub
|$10.49
Salami, Pepperoni and Pastrami with Provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and mayonnaise
