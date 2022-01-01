Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Dayton

Go
Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$12.56
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and our house made dressing served on a toasted hoagie bun
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway image

 

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Riverside Italian Gondola Sub$9.00
Fresh sliced Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Provolone Cheese topped with Italian Dressing and served on an 8" Fresh Bolillo Bun; request Hot or Cold. Served with your choice of Mikesells Chips.
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Banner pic

 

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$10.49
Salami, Pepperoni and Pastrami with Provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and mayonnaise
Italian Sub$10.49
More about Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$12.56
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and our house made dressing served on a toasted hoagie bun
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering

Browse other tasty dishes in Dayton

Cake

Grits

Po Boy

Fried Pickles

Pies

Veggie Burgers

Cookies

Greek Salad

Map

More near Dayton to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston