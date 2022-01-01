Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Toast

Dayton restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
More about Roosters
Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COOKIE$2.50
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Single - Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
Butterscotch Pecan Oatmeal Cookie$3.00
( Single ) Butterscotch Pecan Oatmeal Cookie
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Grist image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Grist

46 W. 5th Street, Dayton

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$2.50
More about Grist
Top of the Market image

 

Top of the Market

32 Webster Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
M&M Cookie$1.00
Reese's Cookie$1.00
More about Top of the Market

