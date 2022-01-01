Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Dayton

Dayton restaurants
Dayton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Top of the Market image

 

Top of the Market

32 Webster Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
More about Top of the Market
Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.00
A sun dried tomato tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese corn, onion, and green pepper. We add some sour cream and salsa on the side and BOOM! You got yourself a quesadilla.
More about Blind Bobs
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
More about Table 33
Item pic

 

Stoney’s Munchie Bar

1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, chopped chicken tenders, and drizzled with our garlic aioli and srirracha
Breakfast Quesadilla$17.00
Dayton's pride and joy, 10in wide and 1in thick, quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, hash, choice of protein, scrambled eggs, and drizzled with garlic aioli, and srirracha
More about Stoney’s Munchie Bar
MJ's On Jefferson image

 

MJ's On Jefferson

20 N JEFFERSON ST, Dayton

No reviews yet
Loaded Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla W Salsa, S Cream$9.75
With Onions, Tomatoes and Jalapeñosa and side of Salsa and Sour Cream
More about MJ's On Jefferson

