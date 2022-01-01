Quesadillas in Dayton
Dayton restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
A sun dried tomato tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese corn, onion, and green pepper. We add some sour cream and salsa on the side and BOOM! You got yourself a quesadilla.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Stoney’s Munchie Bar
1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, chopped chicken tenders, and drizzled with our garlic aioli and srirracha
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$17.00
Dayton's pride and joy, 10in wide and 1in thick, quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, hash, choice of protein, scrambled eggs, and drizzled with garlic aioli, and srirracha