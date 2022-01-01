Chicken wraps in Dedham
Dedham restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Bellagio Pizza & Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Bellagio Pizza & Grill
505 High St, Dedham
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
|$9.39
fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
|CHICKEN STIR FRY WRAP
|$9.39
grilled chicken, grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushroom, grilled broccoli, rice
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
708 Legacy Pl, Dedham
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat