Chicken wraps in Dedham

Dedham restaurants
Dedham restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Bellagio Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bellagio Pizza & Grill

505 High St, Dedham

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$9.39
fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
CHICKEN STIR FRY WRAP$9.39
grilled chicken, grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushroom, grilled broccoli, rice
More about Bellagio Pizza & Grill
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

708 Legacy Pl, Dedham

Avg 4.2 (2134 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

