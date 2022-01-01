Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Mimosas image

 

Mimosas - 2752 Welton Street

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Mimosas - 2752 Welton Street
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

