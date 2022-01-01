Cappuccino in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve cappuccino
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|12oz Cappuccino
|$3.99
|16oz Cappuccino
|$4.49
|20oz Cappuccino
|$5.39
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
6oz / 180mL, double shot + steamed milk
oat, cashew or soy +$0.50