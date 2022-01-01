Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve fish tacos

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Fish Tacos$12.00
Blackened or Grilled, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
Fried Fish Tacos$9.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime. Served with a Soda.
Fried Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime
More about Denver Milk Market
BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
Fish Street Tacos$16.99
Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Fish Tacos$14.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Los Chingones

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
GRILLED FISH TACO$6.00
More about Los Chingones

