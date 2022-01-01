Fish tacos in Northwest
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened or Grilled, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime. Served with a Soda.
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Fish Street Tacos
|$16.99
Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock