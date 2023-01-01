Mediterranean salad in Northwest
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Mediterranean Tuna Salad
|$11.00
House-made Tuna Salad (contains capers & olives), Hard Cooked Egg, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Wine Vinaigrette on a Grinder Roll
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options
