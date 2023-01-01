Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

The Rotary - Denver

217 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Ranch Kale Salad$11.00
Shredded Kale with ranch dressing, bacon, avocado, pickled red onions, toasted almonds, and fried garlic.
More about The Rotary - Denver
846856f0-0c1d-46fb-8ecb-7320e535770f image

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood-Cherry Creek -

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon & Kale Salad$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon & Kale Salad$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood-Cherry Creek -
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$12.00
Toasted sunflower seeds, orange supremes, shaved parmesan
More about Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Sashimi

Salmon Rolls

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Clam Chowder

Hummus

Meatloaf

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston