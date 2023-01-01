Kale salad in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve kale salad
217 S Holly St, Denver
|Bacon Ranch Kale Salad
|$11.00
Shredded Kale with ranch dressing, bacon, avocado, pickled red onions, toasted almonds, and fried garlic.
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Grilled Salmon & Kale Salad
|$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
