Uptown breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Uptown
More about Steuben's Uptown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|-Cheesesteak
|$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
|-Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
|-Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
More about Park & Co
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cup Parm Truffle Fries
|$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
|8 WIngs
|$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Works Fries
|$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
More about D Bar Denver
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
|Pizza Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
|Sliders
|$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)