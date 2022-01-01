Uptown breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Uptown

Steuben's Uptown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Cheesesteak$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
-Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
-Fried Pickles$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
More about Steuben's Uptown
Park & Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Parm Truffle Fries$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
8 WIngs$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Works Fries$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
More about Park & Co
D Bar Denver image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
Pizza Salad Sandwich$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
Sliders$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
More about D Bar Denver
Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar

500 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.2 (287 reviews)
Takeout
More about Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston