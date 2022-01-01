Kale salad in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve kale salad

Chapel + Main image

 

Chapel + Main

83 Main St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale+Cauliflower Caeser Salad$9.00
Kale. Cauliflower. Parmesan.
More about Chapel + Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Dover to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston