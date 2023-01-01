Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Tarts
Dover restaurants that serve tarts
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
83 Main St, Dover
Avg 4.7
(502 reviews)
Lemon Tart
$9.00
More about Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
100 First St, Dover
No reviews yet
Lemon Cream Tart
$5.75
Pistachio frangipane + pear tart
$4.50
brown butter base baked w/ almond frangipane + pear
More about Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Steak Frites
Hummus
Cookies
Greek Salad
Italian Subs
Braised Short Ribs
Fish Tacos
Lemon Tarts
More near Dover to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(841 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1532 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston