Downers Grove breakfast spots you'll love
The Foxtail
5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE
Popular items
BURRATA WEDGE
|$14.00
burrata, cranberry, almonds, red pepper, bacon, white balsamic bleu cheese vinaigrette
BURRATA FIG MOSTARDA
|$15.00
figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis
GRILLED OCTOPUS
|$15.00
shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli
Honey-Jam Cafe
3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove
Popular items
French Toast Combo
|$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
Popular items
Joe's Healthy Scrambler
|$11.00
Chicken sausage, mushroom, spinach and roasted onion scrambled into three cage free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Eggceptional Skillet Combo
|$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.