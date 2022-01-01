Downers Grove breakfast spots you'll love

The Foxtail image

 

The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BURRATA WEDGE$14.00
burrata, cranberry, almonds, red pepper, bacon, white balsamic bleu cheese vinaigrette
BURRATA FIG MOSTARDA$15.00
figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis
GRILLED OCTOPUS$15.00
shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli
Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

3000 Oak Grove Road, Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Combo$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5128 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.7 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Joe's Healthy Scrambler$11.00
Chicken sausage, mushroom, spinach and roasted onion scrambled into three cage free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Eggceptional Skillet Combo$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.
Mud and Char image

 

Mud and Char

2742 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$6.50
Egg, Cheese, Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Drip Coffee Light Roast$2.99
Mud And Char Signature Blend Light Roast Drip Coffee
BLT$6.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
