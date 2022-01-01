Tacos in Downers Grove
Downers Grove restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tacochela
2321 OGDEN AVE, Downers Grove
|Taco
|$3.55
Street style taco with any of our fresh ingredients. Almost unlimited combonations.
|Birria Taco
|$3.75
Our famous birria tacos with lots of cheese and consume.
TAPAS
Bar Chido
1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
Chipotle lime marinated steak, chipotle salsa, charred green chiles, seared cheese
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
Spit roasted pork, avocado salsa, morita salsa, pickled pineapple, cilantro, onion
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Chela Chido (Goldfinger brewery) battered Cod, harissa slaw, mango pico, blue corn tortillas