Burritos in Downey
Downey restaurants that serve burritos
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
9020 Telegraph rd, Downey
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO
|$8.90
French Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.25
Beans, cheese, egg, potatoes, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.
Xris Burger
5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce
|The Works Burrito
|$11.00
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.50
Tacos Gavilan
7947 E FLORENCE AVE, DOWNEY
|Burrito Pollo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Super Burrito Pollo
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
|Super Burrito Asada
|$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.