Burritos in Downey

Pepe's Finest Mexican Food

9020 Telegraph rd, Downey

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$8.90
French Fries, cheese, carne asada, fresh salsa, and sour cream.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.25
Beans, cheese, egg, potatoes, green chili pork sauce, and your choice of meat.
More about Pepe's Finest Mexican Food
Xris Burger image

 

Xris Burger

5243 E. Washington Blvd, Commerce

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Works Burrito$11.00
Bacon Burrito$7.50
More about Xris Burger
Burrito Pollo image

 

Tacos Gavilan

7947 E FLORENCE AVE, DOWNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Super Burrito Pollo$8.99
Grilled Chicken - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Super Burrito Asada$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan

