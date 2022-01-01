Dripping Springs American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Dripping Springs
More about Proof and Cooper
Proof and Cooper
18710 Hamilton Pool rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|Blue Cheese Burger
|$15.00
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
More about RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
235 Sports Park Rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|The Bavarian
|$15.00
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, 3 Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, German Grain Mustard, Mayo, Pretzel Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
|French Fries
|$5.00
Crispy delicious fries with our signature seasoning
|Fried Housemade Pickles & Onions
|$9.00
Onions and Homemade Pickles fried up right with our special flour blend (maybe even a few fried garlic cloves if you're lucky!) ~Served with Ranch
More about Le Vacher
Le Vacher
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.00
House-Roasted Top Round, Au Poivre Glaze, Caramelized Onion, Horsey Sauce, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
|French Onion Soup
|$12.00
Caramelized Onion, Peppered Beef Jus, Baguette, Cheese Gratin
|Soupe Parmentier
|$9.00
Roasted Potato and Leek Pureed into a Creamy Bisque
More about Route 12 Filling Station
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Click Here for Curbside Pick up!
Please leave a description of your vehicle for curbside delivery.
Ex: Blue F-150
|Better Cheddar Burger
|$11.99
Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries
|Basket of Fries
|$5.99
Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50