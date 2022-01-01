Dripping Springs American restaurants you'll love

Dripping Springs restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Dripping Springs

Proof and Cooper image

 

Proof and Cooper

18710 Hamilton Pool rd, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese
Blue Cheese Burger$15.00
Chips & Queso$6.00
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits

235 Sports Park Rd, Dripping Springs

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bavarian$15.00
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, 3 Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, German Grain Mustard, Mayo, Pretzel Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
French Fries$5.00
Crispy delicious fries with our signature seasoning
Fried Housemade Pickles & Onions$9.00
Onions and Homemade Pickles fried up right with our special flour blend (maybe even a few fried garlic cloves if you're lucky!) ~Served with Ranch
Le Vacher image

 

Le Vacher

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.5 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$16.00
House-Roasted Top Round, Au Poivre Glaze, Caramelized Onion, Horsey Sauce, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
French Onion Soup$12.00
Caramelized Onion, Peppered Beef Jus, Baguette, Cheese Gratin
Soupe Parmentier$9.00
Roasted Potato and Leek Pureed into a Creamy Bisque
Route 12 Filling Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Route 12 Filling Station

31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Click Here for Curbside Pick up!
Please leave a description of your vehicle for curbside delivery.
Ex: Blue F-150
Better Cheddar Burger$11.99
Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries
Basket of Fries$5.99
Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50
