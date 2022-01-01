Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs restaurants
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern image

 

Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern

598 E US 290 Suite 250, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Crispy breaded chicken on a toasted bun with blue cheese dressing, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese
More about Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits

235 Sports Park Rd, Dripping Springs

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Breaded Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Free Range Pecan Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Maple Butter, Bourbon Pickles, Tomato, Wheat Bun -- Served with choice of Fries or Side Salad
More about RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2440 E Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

Avg 3.9 (1312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Route 12 Filling Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Route 12 Filling Station

31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Baja Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Bacon | Swiss | Avocado | Tomato | Chipotle Aioli | Ciabatta Bun Served with Fries
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Breast | BBQ Sauce | Pickles | Brioche Bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy Chicken Breast | Buffalo Sauce Drizzle | Ranch Dressing Drizzle | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Brioche Bun Served with Fries
More about Route 12 Filling Station
Restaurant banner

 

Rolling In Thyme & Dough

333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
More about Rolling In Thyme & Dough
Restaurant banner

 

Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit & Chicken Tango Sandwich (Chicken Salad)$10.75
Mango, apple, pecans, cilantro, dijon mustard and homemade mayo mixed together w/diced chicken on your choice of croissant or Focaccia with mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
More about Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

