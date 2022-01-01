Chicken sandwiches in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
598 E US 290 Suite 250, Dripping Springs
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Crispy breaded chicken on a toasted bun with blue cheese dressing, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
235 Sports Park Rd, Dripping Springs
|Pecan Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Free Range Pecan Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Maple Butter, Bourbon Pickles, Tomato, Wheat Bun -- Served with choice of Fries or Side Salad
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2440 E Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Grilled Baja Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Bacon | Swiss | Avocado | Tomato | Chipotle Aioli | Ciabatta Bun Served with Fries
|Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Chicken Breast | BBQ Sauce | Pickles | Brioche Bun
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy Chicken Breast | Buffalo Sauce Drizzle | Ranch Dressing Drizzle | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Brioche Bun Served with Fries
Rolling In Thyme & Dough
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|1/2 TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
|TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru
31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs
|Fruit & Chicken Tango Sandwich (Chicken Salad)
|$10.75
Mango, apple, pecans, cilantro, dijon mustard and homemade mayo mixed together w/diced chicken on your choice of croissant or Focaccia with mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.