Tuna salad in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Route 12 Filling Station
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.99
Seared Ahi | Mixed Greens | Cabbage Mix | Bell Peppers | Green and Red Onion | Asian Dressing
More about Rolling In Thyme & Dough
Rolling In Thyme & Dough
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|1/2 Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)
|$4.75
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
|Tuna Springs Combination Salad
|$12.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of tuna salad and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
|Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)
|$9.00
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.