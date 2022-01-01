Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Dublin

Dublin restaurants
Dublin restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EGG CURRY$11.99
Boiled Eggs cooked in onion and tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry
PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix
PARADISE FISH CURRY$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
Item pic

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Vegetables$14.00
Mixed vegetables in green curry sauce
Curry Sauce 16 oz.$6.00
Red Curry Chicken$18.00
Sliced chicken with mixed vegetables in curry sauce
More about The Banana Garden
Item pic

CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES

Urban Ka-Re House

3882 Fallon Road, Dublin

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Splash Ballers (8pcs)$7.49
Curry-braised fishballs
Extra Curry Sauce$6.99
More about Urban Ka-Re House
Main pic

 

Mandarin Delight

4580 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken 咖喱雞$12.95
*Spicy辣* |
(Onion 洋蔥 & Bell Pepper 燈籠椒)
*Spicy辣* Curry Beef 咖喱牛肉$15.50
(Onion 洋蔥 & Bell Pepper 燈籠椒)
More about Mandarin Delight

