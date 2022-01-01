Curry in Dublin
Dublin restaurants that serve curry
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin
|EGG CURRY
|$11.99
Boiled Eggs cooked in onion and tomato sauce with traditional Indian curry
|PARADISE SHRIMP CURRY
|$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Shrimp curry in special Paradise spice mix
|PARADISE FISH CURRY
|$13.99
Hyderabadi Style Fish curry in special Paradise spice mix
More about The Banana Garden
The Banana Garden
4100 Grafton St, Dublin
|Green Curry Vegetables
|$14.00
Mixed vegetables in green curry sauce
|Curry Sauce 16 oz.
|$6.00
|Red Curry Chicken
|$18.00
Sliced chicken with mixed vegetables in curry sauce
More about Urban Ka-Re House
CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES
Urban Ka-Re House
3882 Fallon Road, Dublin
|Curry Splash Ballers (8pcs)
|$7.49
Curry-braised fishballs
|Extra Curry Sauce
|$6.99