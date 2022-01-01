Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Dundee

Dundee restaurants
Dundee restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Asiago Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Waldorf Chicken Wrap$11.99
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.
The Waldorf Chicken Wrap$12.00
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.
