Chicken wraps in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Asiago Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|The Waldorf Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.
|The Waldorf Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.