Hot chocolate in
Dundee
/
Dundee
/
Hot Chocolate
Dundee restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Elder + Oat
124 W Main Street, West Dundee
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Decadent Chocolate served with Whipped Cream and house-made Marshmallows
More about Elder + Oat
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$2.95
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
