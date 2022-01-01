Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Dundee

Dundee restaurants that serve quesadillas

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Quesadillas$13.99
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.
Kid Steak Quesadilla$8.00
More about Salsa Street
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with Ranch, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Chicken Parm Quesadilla$14.00
Breaded chicken breast, cheese blend, homemade marinara sauce, giardiniera, and fresh basil, melted in a flour tortilla and marinara sauce for dipping.
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
Item pic

 

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and
cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and
scrambled eggs
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

