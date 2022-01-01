Quesadillas in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Salsa Street
Salsa Street
1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
|Quesadillas
|$13.99
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.
|Kid Steak Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with Ranch, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the side.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Chicken Parm Quesadilla
|$14.00
Breaded chicken breast, cheese blend, homemade marinara sauce, giardiniera, and fresh basil, melted in a flour tortilla and marinara sauce for dipping.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.00
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and
cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and
scrambled eggs
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.