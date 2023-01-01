Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Dundee
/
Dundee
/
Muffins
Dundee restaurants that serve muffins
Elder + Oat
124 W Main Street, West Dundee
No reviews yet
Muffin, Carrot Cake (V) (GF)
$4.00
More about Elder + Oat
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
No reviews yet
Gluten Free Muffin
$3.55
Toasted English Muffin
$2.99
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
