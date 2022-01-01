Salmon in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve salmon
More about Aral Mexican Restaurant
Aral Mexican Restaurant
14N630 IL Route 25, Dundee
|Salmon Con Mariscos Estilo Nayarit
|$26.95
Salmon topped with shrimp and octopus/Nayarit sauce
More about Benedict's Eggs and More
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Salmon Wrapped Eggs
|$12.99
Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.
|Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon
|$13.99
Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.
|California Salmon Club
|$12.99
Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.