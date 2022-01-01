Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Aral Mexican Restaurant

14N630 IL Route 25, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Con Mariscos Estilo Nayarit$26.95
Salmon topped with shrimp and octopus/Nayarit sauce
More about Aral Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Wrapped Eggs$12.99
Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.
Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon$13.99
Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.
California Salmon Club$12.99
Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.
More about Benedict's Eggs and More

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee

Cheesecake

Flautas

Chili

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Map

More near Dundee to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1370 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (699 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston