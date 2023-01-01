Crepes in Dundee
Dundee restaurants that serve crepes
Maple and Hash Dundee NRO
629 South 8th Street, West Dundee
|Strawberry Shortcake Crepes
|$13.00
Fresh strawberries, heavy whipping cream, topped with powdered sugar.
Benedict's Eggs and More
8 S River St, Dundee
|Spinach Florentine Crepe
|$12.99
Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.
|Raspberry Crepes
|$12.99
Fresh raspberries and cream cheese, then finished with raspberry and white chocolate sauce.
|Fresh Fruit Crepe
|$11.99
With choice of blueberries, bananas, strawberries.