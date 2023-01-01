Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Dundee

Dundee restaurants that serve crepes

Maple and Hash Dundee NRO

629 South 8th Street, West Dundee

Strawberry Shortcake Crepes$13.00
Fresh strawberries, heavy whipping cream, topped with powdered sugar.
Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St, Dundee

Spinach Florentine Crepe$12.99
Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.
Raspberry Crepes$12.99
Fresh raspberries and cream cheese, then finished with raspberry and white chocolate sauce.
Fresh Fruit Crepe$11.99
With choice of blueberries, bananas, strawberries.
