Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve enchiladas

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street - Sleepy Hollow

1025 West Main Street, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada$17.99
marinated chicken and ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.
More about Salsa Street - Sleepy Hollow
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Enchiladas$13.00
Pulled chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, wrapped in corn tortillas, diablo enchilada sauce, and melted cheese, topped with grated Cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, all served on top of a bed of Cobb’s rice.
More about D.C. Cobb's East Dundee

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Cake

Mediterranean Salad

Nachos

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Tacos

Map

More near Dundee to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston