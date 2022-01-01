Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sticks$12.88
3 Pretzel Sticks served with Lagunitas Beer Cheese
More about D.C. Cobb's East Dundee
River Street Tavern image

 

River Street Tavern

102 N River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAVARIAN PRETZELS 3PD$7.00
with IPA beer cheese
More about River Street Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee

Huevos Rancheros

Crab Cakes

Cookies

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chili

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Dundee to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston