Durham Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Durham
More about Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
EMPANADAS
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
112 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
|Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
|Arepas
|$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
More about Spanglish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Popular items
|Buenos Aires
|$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
|Yucas Bravas
|$3.99
w/brava seasoning
|Spanglish Cuban
|$9.69
Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread
More about Guasaca
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
|Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.55
Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
SEAFOOD
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham
|Popular items
|Lomo saltado
|$15.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
|Arroz chaufa de pollo
|$12.99
Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.
|Alfajores
|$2.99
Homemade Peruvian style cookie with Dulce de Leche
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
|Guacamole & chips
|$8.00
Housemade Guacamole
|Pollo y Carne Fajitas
|$18.00
Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
More about COPA
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
COPA
107 W. Main Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Cuban Bread
|$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
|Una Completa
|$13.75
Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)
|Tres Chocolates
|$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)