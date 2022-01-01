Durham Latin American restaurants you'll love

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

112 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.5 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Arepas$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
More about Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buenos Aires$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
Yucas Bravas$3.99
w/brava seasoning
Spanglish Cuban$9.69
Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread
More about Spanglish
Guasaca image

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Bowl / Salad$8.25
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
1 Vegetarian Signature Arepa$4.95
Guasaca, Black Beans, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & White Cheese
Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.55
Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

4015 University Drive, Suite A1, Durham

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo saltado$15.99
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice.
Arroz chaufa de pollo$12.99
Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.
Alfajores$2.99
Homemade Peruvian style cookie with Dulce de Leche
More about Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole & chips$8.00
Housemade Guacamole
Pollo y Carne Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
More about Blue Corn Cafe
COPA image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

COPA

107 W. Main Street, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1637 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Bread$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
Una Completa$13.75
Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)
Tres Chocolates$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)
More about COPA

