Carne asada in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve carne asada

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$21.00
Yucatan-spiced, grilled sirloin steak, warm flour tortillas, quesillo, avocado puree, grilled onions, pinto beans, Mexican squash
More about Dos Perros
EX-VOTO

530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA CRUNCHWRAP$14.00
Grilled Chuck Steak, Bacon-Fat Charro Beans, Spicy Queso Dip, Shredded Romaine, Radishes, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa, and a Yellow Corn Tostada tucked into a Flour Tortilla bundle and sealed with Ashe County Hoop Cheese!
More about EX-VOTO

