Carne asada in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Dos Perros
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Carne Asada
|$21.00
Yucatan-spiced, grilled sirloin steak, warm flour tortillas, quesillo, avocado puree, grilled onions, pinto beans, Mexican squash
More about EX-VOTO
EX-VOTO
530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham
|CARNE ASADA CRUNCHWRAP
|$14.00
Grilled Chuck Steak, Bacon-Fat Charro Beans, Spicy Queso Dip, Shredded Romaine, Radishes, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa, and a Yellow Corn Tostada tucked into a Flour Tortilla bundle and sealed with Ashe County Hoop Cheese!