Peanut butter cookies in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Durham restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
Avg 4.5
(101 reviews)
David's No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
$1.00
More about Chelsea Cafe
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St, Durham
No reviews yet
Sea Salt Peanut butter cookies
$4.00
Seven cookies, GF
More about Toast at Five Points
